Waves of drenching rain—some thundery—threatens flooding; forecasters keeping close eye on rising rivers; multi-model precip projections suggest 1 to 3” tallies loom; warmup to 70s Wed likely to be cut short by late-day “pneumonia front”

Posted 11:06 PM, April 29, 2019, by
