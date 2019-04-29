Students, parents upset after video shows Homewood-Flossmoor HS students in blackface

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Students and parents at suburban Homewood-Flossmoor High School were upset after seeing a photo and video of white students in blackface on social media.

A video and photos of three white teens in blackface going through a drive-thru was shared over the weekend. One of the teens was wearing school colors.

Some parents said some students were in tears over the social media incident in class on Monday. Other students are planning a walkout on Tuesday.

“I hate it. I feel really bad for the community. I hate the attention that it’s brought to our community,” Opal Ray, a parent, said.

The student body at Homewood-Flossmoor is nearly 70% African American.

In a letter sent home to parents, the district said the posts were “highly offensive and culturally insensitive.” The letter went on to say that the posts were “not representative of the high expectations we have for all students who attend our school.”

The mayors of both Homewood and Flossmoor issued a joint statement calling the images “highly offensive.” They said the villages have “come together to show solidarity in our condemnation of this type of behavior.”

Some parents who know the students in the videos defended them and said they just didn’t know what blackface meant.

However, students who saw the video called it blatantly racist and said that in 2019, there can be no excuse.

“We learned about this stuff when we were in middle school. We learned about it when we were even younger than that,” Acque Warner, a senior, said.

The district superintendent did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Administrators have met with the students involved and their parents.