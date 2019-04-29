× Lunchbreak: Ramp Crustini with Ramp Butter

Sarah Stegner, Co-Owner & Co-Chef of Prairie Grass Cafe

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, IL

847-205-4433

http://www.prairiegrasscafe.com

Event:

Opening day of the Green City Market’s 20th season on May 4th.

Green City Market

Lincoln Park

Saturday’s & Wednesday’s

Beginning May 4th

May-October

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1817 N. Clark Street — South end of Lincoln Park, Chicago

+

West Loop

Saturday’s beginning June 1

Mary Bartelme Park,

115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago

https://www.greencitymarket.org/

Recipe:

Ramp Crustini with Ramp Butter

By George Bumbaris and Sarah Stegner

I always know that Spring has finally sprung when the ramps come in season, ramps from Ellis Farm are available at Green City Market.

Ingredients:

1 pound of wild ramps (I use Ellis Farm ramps)

1 Tbsp + ¼ cup olive oil (separated)

Salt

½ cup sweet butter (softened)

8 slices of baguette – sliced on the bias, 4-5 inches long each

Method:

Cook the ramps:

Take about 10 to 20 ramps depending on the size. Clean them very well. Divide the ramps into 3 parts: the bulb, the stem and the greens into three separate parts.

At the very beginning of the season you may need to only divide them into 2 parts the top greens from the bottom stem.

Blanch the stems and bulb in boiling salted water for a few minutes. Heat a medium size saute pan over high heat, add a 1 tablespoon olive oil. Put chopped up tops of the ramps into the pan along with the blanched stems and bulbs. Cook until tender and season well with salt. If they pick up a little charred color that can taste good too.

Make the ramp butter:

Place ½ cup of the cooked ramps in a blender with ¼ cup olive oil, 1/8 cup of water and a pinch of salt. Puree well. Fold the pureed ramps into the softened butter.

Assembly:

Spread some of the ramp butter onto a slice of baguette. Toast in the oven until hot and bubbly. The butter will be vibrant green. Add the remaining cooked ramps over the top and eat!