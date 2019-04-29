× John Singleton to be taken off life support by family Monday

NEW YORK — The family for John Singleton says the Oscar-nominated filmmaker will be taken off life support Monday after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago.

In a statement Monday, Singleton’s family said it was “an agonizing decision, one that our family made over a number of days with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”

Reports earlier in the day had said Singleton died Monday morning. But a representative for Singleton said those reports were inaccurate and that Singleton remained on life support.

The 51-yearold director of “Boyz in the Hood,” ”Poetic Justice” and other films has been in intensive care in a Los Angeles hospital. A court filing last week by his mother, Shelia Ward, requested that she be appointed Singleton’s temporary conservator in order to make medical and financial decisions while he is incapacitated.