Illinois I-Cash program pays out nearly $200 million in claims in 10 months

CHICAGO — Illinois’ I-Cash program has paid out a record breaking near $200 million in claims this year and the fiscal year still has two months to go.

The program pairs residents with their forgotten cash and securities, like unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

The average claim this year was about $1,000.

If you think you may have some unclaimed money out there, you can check the website illinoistreasurer.gov/ICash.