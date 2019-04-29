FeedonThis: The Bears’ backfield has some new members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Indeed, the choice was running back, even if Ryan Pace said before the draft that it didn't have to be.

David Montgomery was available in the third round, and the Bears couldn't pass him up, trading up 13 spots to select him in the NFL Draft. On top of that, the Bears also selected Florida Atlantic's Kerrith Whyte Jr. in the seventh round as well.

That makes for a number of running backs that could make a contribution in 2019, and Jarrett Payton discussed them with Josh Frydman on Monday's Sports Feed.

That's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

