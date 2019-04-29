Chicago area hydrologic summary of river stage and flood forecasts
Latest rains of well over an inch in many locations in addition to the rain mixed with heavy wet snow on Sunday which exceeded an inch water-equivalent at several locations north of Interstate 80 have caused significant rises and subsequent Minor flood forecasts on segments of Thorn Creek, East and West Branches of the DuPage River, the Illinois River, Fox River and Kankakee River. River Advisories for forecast of flow near bankfull are out for portions of the Little Calumet, DuPage, Illinois and Rock. River segment under Advisory or Flood are depicted in green on the headlined map.
Below is the latest hydrologic summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 12.66 07 AM Mon 0.53 ADVISORY
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 3.22 06 AM Mon 0.12
Gurnee 7.0 3.35 06 AM Mon 0.08
Lincolnshire 12.5 8.12 07 AM Mon 0.30
Des Plaines 15.0 10.23 07 AM Mon 0.61
River Forest 16.0 7.66 07 AM Mon 0.46
Riverside 7.5 4.45 07 AM Mon 0.37
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 7.25 06 AM Mon 0.18
Montgomery 13.0 12.31 06 AM Mon 0.23 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 8.56 07 AM Mon 0.54 MINOR
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.44 06 AM Mon 0.26 MINOR
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.19 06 AM Mon 0.51 MINOR
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.89 07 AM Mon 0.41 ADVISORY
Shorewood 6.5 3.63 07 AM Mon 0.21 ADVISORY
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 5.37 06 AM Mon -0.15
Foresman 18.0 9.08 07 AM Mon -0.23
Chebanse 16.0 5.47 07 AM Mon -0.15
Iroquois 18.0 8.98 07 AM Mon -0.25
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 6.78 07 AM Mon 0.11
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.75 07 AM Mon 0.28
Kouts 11.0 7.44 07 AM Mon 0.30
Shelby 9.0 8.12 07 AM Mon 0.26 MINOR
Momence 5.0 2.95 07 AM Mon 0.11
Wilmington 6.5 2.69 07 AM Mon 0.13
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.84 06 AM Mon -0.92 MINOR
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 3.28 07 AM Mon -0.33
Munster 12.0 7.37 07 AM Mon -0.08 ADVISORY
South Holland 16.5 8.46 07 AM Mon -0.83 ADVISORY
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.37 07 AM Mon -0.02
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.96 07 AM Mon -0.06
Leonore 16.0 5.43 07 AM Mon -0.04
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 8.16 07 AM Mon 1.57 ADVISORY
Ottawa 463.0 460.08 06 AM Mon 0.17 ADVISORY
La Salle 20.0 16.62 07 AM Mon 0.18 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.79 07 AM Mon 1.34
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M
Perryville 12.0 7.85 06 AM Mon 0.83
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 8.67 07 AM Mon 0.17
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.42 06 AM Mon 0.07
Latham Park 9.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 3.32 07 AM Mon 0.08
Byron 13.0 9.18 07 AM Mon 0.22 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 11.18 06 AM Mon 0.26