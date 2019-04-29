× Chicago area hydrologic summary of river stage and flood forecasts

Latest rains of well over an inch in many locations in addition to the rain mixed with heavy wet snow on Sunday which exceeded an inch water-equivalent at several locations north of Interstate 80 have caused significant rises and subsequent Minor flood forecasts on segments of Thorn Creek, East and West Branches of the DuPage River, the Illinois River, Fox River and Kankakee River. River Advisories for forecast of flow near bankfull are out for portions of the Little Calumet, DuPage, Illinois and Rock. River segment under Advisory or Flood are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Below is the latest hydrologic summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office:

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecasts North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 12.66 07 AM Mon 0.53 ADVISORY Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 3.22 06 AM Mon 0.12 Gurnee 7.0 3.35 06 AM Mon 0.08 Lincolnshire 12.5 8.12 07 AM Mon 0.30 Des Plaines 15.0 10.23 07 AM Mon 0.61 River Forest 16.0 7.66 07 AM Mon 0.46 Riverside 7.5 4.45 07 AM Mon 0.37 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 7.25 06 AM Mon 0.18 Montgomery 13.0 12.31 06 AM Mon 0.23 MINOR Dayton 12.0 8.56 07 AM Mon 0.54 MINOR East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 17.44 06 AM Mon 0.26 MINOR West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 9.19 06 AM Mon 0.51 MINOR Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.89 07 AM Mon 0.41 ADVISORY Shorewood 6.5 3.63 07 AM Mon 0.21 ADVISORY Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 5.37 06 AM Mon -0.15 Foresman 18.0 9.08 07 AM Mon -0.23 Chebanse 16.0 5.47 07 AM Mon -0.15 Iroquois 18.0 8.98 07 AM Mon -0.25 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 6.78 07 AM Mon 0.11 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.75 07 AM Mon 0.28 Kouts 11.0 7.44 07 AM Mon 0.30 Shelby 9.0 8.12 07 AM Mon 0.26 MINOR Momence 5.0 2.95 07 AM Mon 0.11 Wilmington 6.5 2.69 07 AM Mon 0.13 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.84 06 AM Mon -0.92 MINOR Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 3.28 07 AM Mon -0.33 Munster 12.0 7.37 07 AM Mon -0.08 ADVISORY South Holland 16.5 8.46 07 AM Mon -0.83 ADVISORY Mazon River Coal City 12.0 2.37 07 AM Mon -0.02 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 3.96 07 AM Mon -0.06 Leonore 16.0 5.43 07 AM Mon -0.04 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 8.16 07 AM Mon 1.57 ADVISORY Ottawa 463.0 460.08 06 AM Mon 0.17 ADVISORY La Salle 20.0 16.62 07 AM Mon 0.18 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River De Kalb 10.0 5.79 07 AM Mon 1.34 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 M M M Perryville 12.0 7.85 06 AM Mon 0.83 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 8.67 07 AM Mon 0.17