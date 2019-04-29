Chicago area hydrologic summary of river stage and flood forecasts

Posted 3:47 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:00PM, April 29, 2019

Latest rains of well over an inch in many locations in addition to the rain mixed with heavy wet snow on Sunday which exceeded an inch water-equivalent at several locations north of Interstate 80 have caused significant rises and subsequent Minor flood forecasts on segments of Thorn Creek, East and West  Branches of the DuPage River, the Illinois River, Fox River and Kankakee River. River Advisories for forecast of flow near bankfull are out for portions of the Little Calumet, DuPage, Illinois and Rock. River segment under Advisory or Flood are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Below is the latest hydrologic summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    12.66  07 AM Mon   0.53 ADVISORY

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     3.22  06 AM Mon   0.12
Gurnee                 7.0     3.35  06 AM Mon   0.08
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.12  07 AM Mon   0.30
Des Plaines           15.0    10.23  07 AM Mon   0.61
River Forest          16.0     7.66  07 AM Mon   0.46
Riverside              7.5     4.45  07 AM Mon   0.37



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     7.25  06 AM Mon   0.18
Montgomery            13.0    12.31  06 AM Mon   0.23 MINOR
Dayton                12.0     8.56  07 AM Mon   0.54 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    17.44  06 AM Mon   0.26 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     9.19  06 AM Mon   0.51 MINOR

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.89  07 AM Mon   0.41 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     3.63  07 AM Mon   0.21 ADVISORY

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.37  06 AM Mon  -0.15
Foresman              18.0     9.08  07 AM Mon  -0.23
Chebanse              16.0     5.47  07 AM Mon  -0.15
Iroquois              18.0     8.98  07 AM Mon  -0.25



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     6.78  07 AM Mon   0.11

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.75  07 AM Mon   0.28
Kouts                 11.0     7.44  07 AM Mon   0.30
Shelby                 9.0     8.12  07 AM Mon   0.26 MINOR
Momence                5.0     2.95  07 AM Mon   0.11
Wilmington             6.5     2.69  07 AM Mon   0.13

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.84  06 AM Mon  -0.92 MINOR

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.28  07 AM Mon  -0.33



Munster               12.0     7.37  07 AM Mon  -0.08 ADVISORY
South Holland         16.5     8.46  07 AM Mon  -0.83 ADVISORY

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     2.37  07 AM Mon  -0.02

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     3.96  07 AM Mon  -0.06
Leonore               16.0     5.43  07 AM Mon  -0.04

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     8.16  07 AM Mon   1.57 ADVISORY
Ottawa               463.0   460.08  06 AM Mon   0.17 ADVISORY
La Salle              20.0    16.62  07 AM Mon   0.18 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     5.79  07 AM Mon   1.34

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M
Perryville            12.0     7.85  06 AM Mon   0.83

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     8.67  07 AM Mon   0.17

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.42  06 AM Mon   0.07
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     3.32  07 AM Mon   0.08
Byron                 13.0     9.18  07 AM Mon   0.22 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    11.18  06 AM Mon   0.26
