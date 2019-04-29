Bruce Miles discusses the Cubs first month of the season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a month that began terribly, with panic going through the fan base thanks to struggles with the bullpen and even the defense.

Four weeks later, the feelings are much better around the Cubs.

A solid couple of weeks turned a 2-7 start to the season into a 14-12 record as the team heads toward a two-game series against the Mariners in Seattle this weekend. The starting pitching has come around and the bullpen has gotten more consistent as the team has climbed come back toward the top of the NL Central as May approaches.

Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald has followed the entire season so far and he discussed what he's seen on Sports Feed Monday night. You can watch his full discussion on the Cubs with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.