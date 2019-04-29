× Boeing CEO faces shareholders for first time since 737 Max crashes

CHICAGO — The CEO of Boeing will face shareholders for the first time since two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max planes.

Those models remain grounded worldwide, and Boeing is scrambling to ensure they are safe.

Investigators say an anti-stall system on board the aircraft played a role in causing the two crashes, and the company is now waiting to get federal approval on software it says will fix the issue.

However, a group representing American Airlines pilots says that’s not enough, and they want better training on how to pilot the planes.

They say extra training will make pilots and passengers more comfortable, and could prevent future disasters.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Monday at the Field Museum