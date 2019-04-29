Aurora police officers who responded to Henry Pratt shooting honored

AURORA, Ill. — More than 40 Aurora police personnel were honored Monday for their service during a deadly mass shooting at a manufacturing plant.

Commendations, medals, and special awards were presented at the “Celebration of Courage Recognition Ceremony” held at the Paramount Theatre.

The mass shooting in February at the Henry Pratt Company left five employees dead and wounded five police officers.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s report on the shooting found that the gunman, who was fired, had told another employee that if he lost his job he would kill other workers and “blow police up.”