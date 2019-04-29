Around Town explores ‘Wired to Wear’ and ‘Makers United’ at the Museum of Science and Industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wired to Wear is the first-ever exhibit dedicated to wearable technology—smart clothing and devices designed to extend the human body’s capabilities and make people healthier, stronger and safer. Jackets that help you “see” in dark spaces. Racing suits that deploy their own airbags. A Jet Suit capable of traveling 32 mph. The future of wearable technology is here to explore now.

In the Makers United workshop, you’ll get hands-on with circuit building, analyze a prototype, and build fabricated materials into your own wearable LED circuit band. You’ll learn about the workshop’s materials—most produced locally—and discover examples of the latest equipment allowing makers to create at home or in local makerspaces.

Museum of Science and Industry:

5700 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Chicago, IL 60637

msichicago.org