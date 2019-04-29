× A road win continues to elude the Fire in a defeat a Montreal

MONTREAL – They’ve not been far away from reaching a milestone for the 2019 season, but so far, it continues to elude them.

The Chicago Fire had lost two of their previous road games and tied another, failing to pick up a win away from SeatGeek Stadium so far this season. Sunday presented an opportunity not only to do that but to gain some early positioning in the Eastern Conference race.

A chance to do either eluded them in the final ten minutes in Montreal on Sunday afternoon.

A few solid scoring chances for the Fire weren’t converted and the Impact went ahead in the 83rd minute to pull out a 1-0 win at Saputo Stadium. Omar Browne had the game-winning score as Chicago fell to 2-4-3 on the season. Veljko Paunovic’s team sits a nine points on the season as their road record falls to 0-3-1 on the season.

Like their loss against New York City FC last Wednesday, the Fire failed to score a goal, which leaves their total of scores in road games at three. One came in the season opener against the LA Galaxy with the other two coming in a tie against Toronto FC on April 6th.

Struggles away from Bridgeview were a major problem last season as well, with the team winning just two of their 17 games on the road. Eleven of them finished in losses with four ties. Even in their playoff season of 2017, the team was just 4-9-4 away from home, using their 12-2-3 record to earn their postseason berth.

Getting that first win next week on the road won’t be easy, as the team faces the Los Angeles Football Club at Banc of California Stadium. Leading the MLS in points with 23, LAFC has won all five of their home games so far in 2019.

Perhaps that challenge will be enough to motivate the Fire to get an elusive “W” on the road in 2019.