2 teens shot at apartment complex in Palatine

Posted 6:07 AM, April 29, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:21AM, April 29, 2019

PALATINE, Ill. -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot at an apartment complex in Palatine.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Green.

Police responded to the location for a call of shots fired, when they found a 19-year-old and 15-year-old who had been shot.

Both teens were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

