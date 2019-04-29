2 teens shot at apartment complex in Palatine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALATINE, Ill. -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot at an apartment complex in Palatine.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Green.

Police responded to the location for a call of shots fired, when they found a 19-year-old and 15-year-old who had been shot.

Both teens were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.