White Sox place Eloy Jiménez on IL

Posted 12:29 PM, April 28, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 30: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox runs to first after hitting a single in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on March 30, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

CHICAGO  — Chicago White Sox rookie Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a high right ankle sprain.

The 22-year-old was injured when he crashed into the left-field wall on Friday night trying to catch a home run by Detroit’s Grayson Greiner in the third inning.

Jiménez is likely to be sidelined for a month or longer.

“He’ll be reevaluated in a couple of weeks, and then we’ll see where he’s at,” manager Rick Renteria said.

Jiménez is batting .241 (19 for 79) with three homers and eight RBIs in 21 games. He signed a $43 million, six-year contract before the season.

Chicago also placed right-hander Nate Jones (right elbow inflammation) on the IL and recalled left-hander Aaron Bummer and right-hander Thyago Vieira from Triple-A Charlotte.

