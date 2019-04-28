× Vigil marks 2 years since Joliet toddler’s murder; Still no arrests

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — It has been two years since a toddler was found dead in her Joliet home and investigators said they are still searching for the person responsible.

17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found suffocated under a couch in her home in Joliet in 2017. The “Justice for Semaj Team” held a memorial in Joliet Saturday to mark two years since the girl’s death.

Law enforcement ruled her death a homicide, but no one has ever been charged in the case.

Police identified her mother Sheri Gordon and four others as persons of interest. None of them have been charged.

Semaj’s death was ruled a homicide in Sept. 2017. Officials said she died of asphyxiation.

The Department of Child and Family Services visited the home just hours before she was reported missing. The house later burned down in suspected arson.

The head of DCFS said “mistakes were made” in the case and said they were working to make changes.