CHICAGO — Many residents across the Chicago area woke up to snow covered cars off Sunday morning from the rare late-season snow.

The official total of 2.5 inches broke a record. It is the heaviest snow tally on record.

BREAKING: 1AM UPDATE #Chicago Official snow total of 2.5" is now the heaviest snow tally on record this late in the season surpassing the old record of 2.2" May 1-2, 1940. @WGNNews @MikeJanssenWX @MorganKolkmeyer @DIvory_WGN — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) April 28, 2019

Warnings and watches were issued Friday ahead of Saturday’s snow storm.

Hundreds of flights at O’Hare and Midway were cancelled.

The White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field against Detroit was postponed. They'll make up the game July 3.