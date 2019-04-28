Josh Nelson discusses the White Sox first month of the season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The start of the White Sox season has featured some good and some bad.

An Eloy Jimenez ankle injury this weekend would certainly be one of the bad, but a walk-off homer by Tim Anderson along with a dominating performance by Reynaldo Lopez were bright spots from the weekend.

That's how it's been for the White Sox in this first month of their third year of the rebuild, and Josh Nelson of Sox Machine has watched it all go down.

