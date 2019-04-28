× How many times in a Chicago spring have we hit 80 degrees, then later that same spring get at least one inch of snow?

Dear Tom,

Gary Alperin

Dear Gary,

We posed your question to Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski, who found that an inch or more of snow falling after a spring 80 is, indeed, a rare occurrence here. Prior to this spring, there were just five such occurrences dating back to 1885, most recently 1.4 inches of snow on April 14, 2014 that followed an 80-degree high on April 12. The other four years were 1907, 1910, 1974, and 2003. This year, the city recorded an 80-degree high on April 22 that was followed by Saturday’s record late-season snowfall of 2.5 inches on April 27. The heaviest snow to fall after a spring 80 occurred on April 7, 2003, when 3.0 inches accumulated less than a week after an

81-degree high on April 1.