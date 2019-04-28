× Finders keepers? Police say no way after $30K in cash spills on Michigan road

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police in Michigan are asking people to surrender their instant riches after $30,000 in cash fell off a truck and onto a Michigan road Thursday night, halting traffic as motorists stopped to pick up cash for themselves.

A man later told police he was carrying the cash in a cardboard box but accidentally left the container on the bumper of his truck. As he drove, the box fell off onto Beacon Boulevard / US-31 in Grand Haven and money spilled out in all directions, officials said on Facebook.

Police closed the road after receiving reports of drivers stopping to pick up money, causing a backup in traffic. Some witnesses on the scene assisted police and the driver in attempting to grab the cash as it blew down the boulevard, but only about $2,500 was initially recovered.

While much of it is still missing, by Saturday more money was trickling in to police. The Department of Public Safety says two teenagers turned in $630, and a woman gave up nearly $3,900.

“We commend you for your honesty,” police said on Facebook. “The owner of the money will be grateful.”