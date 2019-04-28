Evan F. Moore discusses racial issues in baseball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Tim Anderson's bat flip, the Royals' response, and Major League Baseball's suspension of him for use of a racially-charged word.

The reaction by Major League Baseball caused a number of reactions and continued a debate about race in baseball, which comes as the league celebrated the debut of Jackie Robinson on April 15th.

Evan F. Moore of the Chicago Sun Times, who writes often about race issues in sports, appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the Anderson suspension and the debate surrounding it.

He also discussed how there are still issues when it comes to race relations in baseball with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch Evan's segments on the show by clicking on the video above or below.