Community organizes bowling fundraiser for AJ Freund’s memorial, funeral

Posted 7:04 AM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28AM, April 28, 2019

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Community members will gather Sunday to help raise money for a memorial in honor of AJ Freund.

AJ was found dead Wednesday in a shallow grave in Woodstock. He’d been reported missing nearly a week earlier.

His parents, Andrew Freund Sr., 60, and JoAnn Cunningham, 36, have been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors said the couple forced the boy to stand in a cold shower for an “extended period” of time, then beat him to death. Bond was set at $5 million each.

The fundraiser, “Bowl in Blue Benefit,  will be held at Huntley Bowl-Hi Lanes and starts at 7 p.m.

Organizers said money raise will help with a memorial in AJ’s honor, pay for funeral expense, and help AJ’s brother.

Participants are encouraged to wear blue and donate $20.  More information on the event's Facebook page and the GoFundMe page.

A public visitation will be held for AJ  Friday at the Davenport Family Funeral home in Crystal Lake.

Freund Sr. and Cunningham are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

 

 

