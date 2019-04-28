Community organizes bowling fundraiser for AJ Freund’s memorial, funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Community members will gather Sunday to help raise money for a memorial in honor of AJ Freund.

AJ was found dead Wednesday in a shallow grave in Woodstock. He’d been reported missing nearly a week earlier.

His parents, Andrew Freund Sr., 60, and JoAnn Cunningham, 36, have been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors said the couple forced the boy to stand in a cold shower for an “extended period” of time, then beat him to death. Bond was set at $5 million each.

The fundraiser, “Bowl in Blue Benefit, will be held at Huntley Bowl-Hi Lanes and starts at 7 p.m.

Organizers said money raise will help with a memorial in AJ’s honor, pay for funeral expense, and help AJ’s brother.

Participants are encouraged to wear blue and donate $20. More information on the event's Facebook page and the GoFundMe page.

A public visitation will be held for AJ Friday at the Davenport Family Funeral home in Crystal Lake.

Freund Sr. and Cunningham are scheduled to appear in court Monday.