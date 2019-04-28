× Chicago Jazz Festival’s 2019 lineup to honor Nat King Cole

CHICAGO — Nat King Cole’s brother will be part of a tribute to the late singer at this year’s Chicago Jazz Festival.

The free festival is planned for Aug. 23 to Sept. 1 at Millennium Park, the Chicago Cultural Center and other venues throughout the city. Freddy Cole is scheduled to honor his older brother’s legacy on Aug. 29 at Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion. The famed baritone would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year. Cole is known for songs like “Unforgettable” and “Mona Lisa.”

This year’s festival also will include performances from Roscoe Mitchell, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Eddie Palmieri and George Freeman and Billy Branch.

The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events hosts the event.

The main stage performers at the 41st annual Chicago Jazz Festival include:

Thursday, August 29

Jazz Institute of Chicago’s 50th Anniversary

Tribute to Nat King Cole featuring Freddy Cole

Friday, August 30

George Freeman and Billy Branch

Joel Ross

Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet

Art Ensemble of Chicago

Saturday, August 31

Ben Wendel Seasons

Ryan Cohan’s Originations

Christian McBride

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Sunday, September 1

Dave Rempis Quartet

Camila Meza

Latino-America Unida

Eddie Palmieri Sextet