14-year-old boy killed by stray bullet in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A 14-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet in Gary, Indiana Thursday, according to police.

Police said the Arion Lilly was fatally shot in the 2500 block of West 11th Avenue around 4 p.m.

The Chicago Tribune reports the bullet came from two vehicles involved in a chase.

Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson told WGN News the boy was walking to get his haircut and was near his home at the time of the shooting.

The Tribune reports police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a car involved. It is described as a red sedan with tinted windows, a rear spoiler and a dent on the rear passenger side.

Freeman-Wilson said Lilly’s mother was prepared to report him missing. She was informed Saturday that he was killed.

Lilly attended Gary Middle School.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Cpl. James Bond of the Lake/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852 or 866-274-6347.