× Winter storm warnings downgraded to winter weather advisories- 1 to 3 inches of additional snowfall expected this evening and early tonight

The winter storm warnings that were in effect for north and central portions of the Chicago Metro area have now been replaced by winter weather advisories. (light purple-colored counties)

While snow continues to fall, accumulation are now expected to be lower than previously expected.

WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE IL-OGLE-DEKALB- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, WAUKEGAN, OREGON, AND DEKALB 516 PM CDT SAT APR 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...LIGHT TO MODERATE, OCCASIONALLY HEAVY, WET SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. BRIEF PERIODS OF ICE PELLETS ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 TO 35 MPH. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES SHOULD DROP INTO THE LOWER 20S. A HARD FREEZE IS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL MID EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON REDUCED VISIBILITY UNDER THE HEAVIER SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS. LIGHT SLUSHY SNOW ACCUMULATION AND SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ON SIDE OR LESSER USED ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. INCLUDING THE CITIES OF AURORA, ELGIN, WHEATON, AND CHICAGO 516 PM CDT SAT APR 27 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...LIGHT TO MODERATE, OCCASIONALLY HEAVY, WET SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. BRIEF PERIODS OF ICE PELLETS ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...KANE, DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING.