× Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow in effect midday this Saturday until midnight tonight for the portion of the Chicago area along and north of Interstates 88/290

A late season storm will drop from 3 to 8-inches of heavy wet snow over a good portion of the Chicago area along and north of Interstates 88 and 290 with a Winter Storm Warning (pink-shaded counties on the map below) in effect from around noon this Saturday until midnight tonight. Greatest snowfall totals will be in northernmost counties bordering the Illinois-Wisconsin state line tapering off the farther south you go to less than an inch along and south of Interstate-80.

This will be a very heavy wet snow that will cause slow hazardous driving conditions, especially in northernmost counties. Strong northeast winds gusting over 30 mph will further complicate driving conditions, so travel only if absolutely necessary. This snow will melt very quickly and attempting to shovel it will be very stressful – so if you can put off the shoveling, the snow will probably melt off in most places by later Sunday.