White Sox game with Tigers postponed due to inclement weather

CHICAGO — Saturday night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 3 at 1:10 p.m. The regularly scheduled contest will begin at 7:10 p.m.

Game tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes from Saturday’s postponed game will only be honored at the 1:10 p.m. game on July 3. Fans do not need to exchange any game tickets, parking coupons or Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to attend the rescheduled game. All mobile tickets will be honored for the July 3 make-up game.

Saturday night’s promotional José Abreu Silver Slugger bobblehead will be given to the first 20,000 fans entering the ballpark for the first game of the doubleheader.