Tune up the air conditioners: 2019 cooling season begins soon
-
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
-
Severe weather season approaches as temperatures rise
-
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
-
WGN-TV announces 2019 Chicago White Sox broadcast schedule
-
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
-
-
Snow season drawing to a close: 2018-2019 season totals
-
Mild April weather to go on a weekend hiatus
-
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
-
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south
-
Easter brings the area a wide-ranging potpourri of weather
-
-
Wild weather week; big snow, historic cold, rapid warm-up
-
WGN-TV to air season 2 of ‘Backstory with Larry Potash’ Sunday nights beginning March 3
-
‘See-saw’ temperatures as growing season begins