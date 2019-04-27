× The April Fool’s Day snowstorm of 1970

I remember an April Fool’s Day snowstorm the hit Chicago in either the late 70’s or early 80’s. Could you elaborate?

Since 1885, the city has pranked by Mother Nature with a major snowstorm on April Fool’s Day just once, and that was back in 1970, when 10.7 inches of heavy, wet snow blasted the city on April 1-2. You are most likely remembering the crippling April 2-3, 1975 snowstorm that buried the city with 9.8 inches. It was the heaviest snow of the season and brought totals that approached 12 inches to the northern suburbs. The storm began as a wintry mix, early in the day on April 2 and transformed to heavy snow by midafternoon. Near zero visibility, huge drifts and strong northeast winds brought traffic to a standstill and shut down O’Hare Airport for only the third time in its history.