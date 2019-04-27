Rob Brouse, the bar director and spirit curator for Acadia, visited the WGN Weekend Morning News with some cocktails to lighten up your spring brunch.
Spring Cocktails with Acadia
-
WGN celebrates Carnival
-
Audarshia Townsend talks best secret bars and restaurants in Chicago
-
Midday Fix: Star Wars & Super Hero Cocktails
-
Snow on Saturday? Spring storm bringing cold, wet, windy weather
-
Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s
-
-
Beautiful spring weekend ahead
-
National Pizza Day with Labriola Cafe
-
Saber Rejbi makes gourmet pastries in an Easy Bake Oven
-
Michael McDermott performs on WGN Morning News
-
Ross Marquand discusses ‘The Walking Dead’ and does impressions on Morning News
-
-
St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Chicago: How to watch the river dyeing, parade
-
Valentine’s Day Ideas with Frank Andonoplas
-
Latest spring storm to slow locking powerful north winds over Chicago into Saturday; 8 to 10 ft. waves pounding shoreline—“lakeshore flood warning” in effect; influx of dry air to clear skies; sun-filled Easter-Passover weekend ahead; 76-deg Sunday