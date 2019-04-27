Spring Cocktails with Acadia

Posted 3:35 AM, April 27, 2019, by

Rob Brouse, the bar director and spirit curator for Acadia,  visited the WGN Weekend Morning News with some cocktails to lighten up your spring brunch.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.