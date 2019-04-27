× Snow depths over 6-inches at Winnebago – a new record greatest late-season 1-day snowfall foe Chicago

The Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow across the northern portion of the Chicago area continues in effect until 11PM CDT.

The heavy wet snow will continue to accumulate, perhaps another inch or so in a few locations, moving off to the east of Chicago by around 11PM CDT. Greatest snow depths reported in this storm so far have been in the Rockford area with Winnebago at 6.5-inches heading the list – Machesney Park close behind at 5.5-inches. Totals farther east and south may grow some, but the snow is melting almost as fast as it falls and is ending from the west quickly.

The 7PM, 1.9-inches measured at Chicago’s official O’Hare weather site is the greatest single-day total for so late in the season -records dating back to 1884. The biggest single storm total so late in the season stands at 2.2 inches May 1-2, 1940. The way it continues to come down, this may end up being the largest storm total snowfall for so late in the season, as well as the single-day record already achieved – we’ll have to wait a little longer and see.

The current weather radar mosaic is shown below.

Below are some snow fall totals so this evening…

Location/Snow depth (inches)

Winnebago/6.5

Machesney Park/5.5

Belvidere/5.0

St. CHarles NW/4.4

Campton Hills/4.4

St. Charles/3..5

Elk Grove Village/3.5

Medina/3.5

Bull Valley/3.6

Roscoe/3.0

South Beloit/3.0

5SW Rockford/2.5

Downers Grove/2.4

Northbrook/2.4

DeKalb/2.3

Mt. Prospect/2.0

Des Plaines/2.0

Palatine/2.0

O’Hare (Official site)/1.9

Midway/0.7

Rockford Airport/2.2