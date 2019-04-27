× Snow continues across the north portion of the Chicago area, mixed rain and snow central and rain south-

UPDATE: 4:50 pm

New snowfall totals just in to the WGN Weather Center

Schaumburg 2.0 inches

Marengo 1.0 inches

======================================================

A late-season winter storm continues to hit the Chicago area this afternoon. The heaviest snow totals so far have been in north-central Illinois in the Rockford vicinity. The snow is accumulating on grass, roofs, and colder surfaces with pavements mainly wet, or slushy. Bursts of heavy snow coated portions of the Chicago area earlier this afternoon, but lessening snowfall rates since then have allowed for some melting.

Here are the latest snowfall totals through 4 pm..

South Beloit 3.0 inches

Winnebago 4.0 inches

Roscoe 3.0 inches

St. Charles 2.0 inches

Rockford WIFR TV 4.0 inches

De Kalb 1.5 inches

Snowfall is heaviest where visibilities are the lowest along a corridor from Rockford to western Cook County.

Temperatures are above freezing, allowing most of the snow to melt on pavements, while accumulating on grassy areas and colder elevated surfaces. Pavements will become snow-covered when snowfall intensity increases later this afternoon and evening.