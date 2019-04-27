× Snow already accumulating on colder surfaces and grassy areas, pavements just wet

UPDATE: 1:30 pm

Chicago area airports snowfall totals

O’Hare 0.7 inches

Midway 0.2 inches

Snow has been falling across much of the Chicago area this morning as a potentially historic late-season storm revs up. The precipitation has been mainly snow across north portions of the area, while transition to a rain/snow mix and then to rain in southern sections. The snow is covering the ground, roofs and colder elevated surfaces, but so far pavements are just wet with temperatures currently above freezing .

Some early snowfall reports just in.,.

Belvidere 1 inch

Rockford 3 inches on the ground

Arlington Heights 0.8 inches