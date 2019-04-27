Snow already accumulating on colder surfaces and grassy areas, pavements just wet

Posted 12:48 PM, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, April 27, 2019

UPDATE: 1:30 pm

Chicago area airports snowfall totals

O’Hare 0.7 inches

Midway 0.2 inches

 

 

===================================================================================

Snow has been falling across much of the Chicago area this morning as a potentially historic late-season storm revs up. The precipitation has been mainly snow across north portions of the area, while transition to a rain/snow mix and then to rain in southern sections.  The snow is covering the ground, roofs and colder elevated surfaces, but so far pavements are just wet with temperatures currently above freezing .

 

Some early snowfall reports just in.,.

Belvidere  1 inch

Rockford 3 inches on the ground

Arlington Heights  0.8 inches

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.