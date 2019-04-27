More than 600 flights canceled at Chicago airports

Posted 1:00 PM, April 27, 2019, by

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

CHICAGO — More than 600 flights were canceled at Chicago airports Saturday as snow and rain began to fall.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from noon Saturday until midnight. A late-season storm is expected to drop 3 to 8 inches of heavy wet snow over a good portion of the Chicago area along and north of I-88 and I-290.

As of 12:59 p.m., 621 flights had been canceled across the city: 561 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and 65 at Chicago Midway International Airport.

Average delays were running 15 minutes at each airport.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.