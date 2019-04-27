× More than 600 flights canceled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO — More than 600 flights were canceled at Chicago airports Saturday as snow and rain began to fall.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from noon Saturday until midnight. A late-season storm is expected to drop 3 to 8 inches of heavy wet snow over a good portion of the Chicago area along and north of I-88 and I-290.

As of 12:59 p.m., 621 flights had been canceled across the city: 561 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and 65 at Chicago Midway International Airport.

Average delays were running 15 minutes at each airport.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.