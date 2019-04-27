× Man charged with shooting at empty squad car

Chicago, Il – A man charged for allegedly shooting at an unoccupied Chicago police squad car will appear in bond court on Saturday.

Police say Joshua Carrasquillo, 25, opened fired on a squad car parked in the 7100 block of W. Diversey Avenue on Thursday.

Prosecutors say he’s a convicted felon and a known gang member.

When officers tried to arrest Carrasquillo, they say he kicked and twisted an officers arm.

At the time of the arrest officers say they found a gun in his pocket.

While he was being processed after his arrest, officers say he bit the leg of the lockup keeper.

Carrasquillo faces one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a weapon by a felon, four felony counts of

aggravated battery against a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.