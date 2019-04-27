Late-season snowstorm beginning to affect the area- Ground already whitening across north portions of the Chicago area

Latest radar loop shows where the rain and snow is falling across the area.

 

Snow is falling heaviest in areas where the visibility is less than 1 mile.

Pink-colored counties under winter storm warning

 

The latest meso-scale discussion from the Storm Prediction Center highlights the transition from rain to snow across extreme northern Illinois.

 Mesoscale Discussion 0459
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   1132 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

   Areas affected...Portions of northeast Iowa...Southern
   Wisconsin...Northern Illinois

   Concerning...Heavy snow 



   Valid 271632Z - 272230Z

   SUMMARY...A potent mid-level low will bring periods of heavy snow to
   areas along the Wisconsin/Illinois border. Areas receiving rain now
   will transition to snow this afternoon before precipitation moves
   out of the discussion area early this evening. Pockets of 1 in./hour
   snowfall rates are possible.

   DISCUSSION...Over the course of the last couple of hours,
   precipitation across the Wisconsin/Illinois border has caused
   temperatures to wet-bulb down to the low 30s from the low 40s.
   Surface observations have shown rain turn to snow in southwest
   Wisconsin with snow now occurring as far east as Janesville, WI.
   Heavier areas of snow have also begun to shift out of northeast Iowa
   into Wisconsin. The Mineral Point, WI ASOS has been reporting
   moderate snowfall for the last hour. Temperatures should continue to
   fall into the low 30s in the eastern portions of the discussion
   area. Dual-pol radar observation from KDVN and KLOT continue to show
   the rain/snow transition line within the second to third tier of
   Illinois counties. As the mid-level low continues its approach from
   the west, increased large-scale ascent and 850-700 mb frontogenesis
   will support pockets of heavier snowfall, likely near 1 in./hour.
   The heaviest snow should gradually taper off from west to east, with
   eastern portions seeing heavy rates ending by about 7 PM CDT.

 

