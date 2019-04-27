Bote homers twice, Darvish deals as Cubs beat Diamondbacks 9-1

Posted 10:37 PM, April 27, 2019, by

PHOENIX — David Bote homered twice and drove in five runs, leading Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs to a 9-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Anthony Rizzo also connected for the Cubs, who won for the fourth time in six games. Rizzo finished with three hits and scored three times.

Darvish (2-3) struck out eight in six innings in his best performance this season. The right-hander allowed two hits and walked four.

David Peralta’s leadoff drive to center in the sixth accounted for Arizona’s only run of the game.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.