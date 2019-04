LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Another Bulldog is headed to Halas Hall.

The Bears selected former Georgia wide out Riley Ridley with the 126th pick in the NFL Draft. Ridley is the younger brother of 2018 first-round pick Calvin Ridley.

You like what you see outta @RidleyCa? So do we. So do we. pic.twitter.com/ZtCuoxgUwq — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 27, 2019

Riley led UGA with 44 receptions for 570 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. At the national championship game in his sophomore season, Ridley snagged six balls for 82 yards. He’ll join fellow Georgia alum Javon Wims in the Bears receivers room.