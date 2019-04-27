All appears “go” for record late season snow topping 2.2” city record; mild Saturday open deceptive—strengthening “NE” winds & falling temps to take rain to heavy, wet snow over the north half of the Chicago area from I-88 north

Posted 12:24 AM, April 27, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.