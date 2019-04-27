A warmup Sunday with temps in the 50s
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
Warmer then cold and wet before big warmup
Light rain expected Sunday, chilly temps Monday
Snow expected Sunday, cold temps Monday
Snow Sunday, temps in upper 20s
Temps rise, but cloudy, damp weather on tap this weekend
Temps to reach 50s Monday
A sun-filled Easter/Passover weekend with warming temps; Saturday winds to fade at night; Sunday to become one of the seven 70-deg or warmer Easters in 50 years—an 80 would be the warmest in 4 decades—since 85 in 1977
March sunlight 3 times stronger than December which helps push Saturday temps to 50; sporadically showery Sunday to be followed by strong “NE” winds and an unseasonably chilly Monday; jet stream shift later next week to bring warming
A huge north/south spread in barometric pressures across the mid-U.S. sets Thursday’s gusty, cool “ENE” winds in motion amid rainy spells; weekend temps to surge 25-degrees over week ago; shoreline 50s Saturday with 60s inland; low 70s ahead Sunday
Howling winds continue across the Chicago area- High wind warning continues through 6 pm- some gusts reach 60 mph
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday