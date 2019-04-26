Woman caught in crossfire killed in Chicago Lawn: police

Posted 8:44 PM, April 26, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A woman was fatally shot Friday after getting caught in crossfire in Chicago Lawn, police said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. A woman, believed to be in her early 30s, was shot and later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Police said an ambulance was also shot.

The woman may have had a child with her when she was shot, according to police.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.