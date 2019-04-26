× Woman caught in crossfire killed in Chicago Lawn: police

CHICAGO — A woman was fatally shot Friday after getting caught in crossfire in Chicago Lawn, police said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. A woman, believed to be in her early 30s, was shot and later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Police said an ambulance was also shot.

The woman may have had a child with her when she was shot, according to police.

This is a developing story.