Several Chicago-area counties are under a Winter Storm Watch beginning Saturday afternoon.

Illinois counties include DuPage, Mchenry, Cook,Lake, Kane, Ogle and DeKalb.

Rain will transition to wet snow in the early afternoon.

4 inches to 8 inches is possible by Saturday evening.

Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are possible with potential for sleet and ice accumulations.

Travel and visibility could be a concern.

