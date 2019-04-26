× Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Chicago area – generally along and north of I 88 and I 290 Saturday

A potent storm system is expected to bring a risk for a significant late-season snowfall to parts of the region on Saturday beginning late morning in western most sections and spreading over the remainder of the area in the afternoon and evening in an intense but narrow band. Confidence on where this band will set up remains low, but the potential exists for locations within the Winter Storm Watch (blue shaded counties on map below) to experience a heavy wet snowfall with amounts of 4 to 8 inches.

Rain will spread into Illinois from the west Saturday morning transitioning to a heavy wet snow late Saturday morning in western most sections of the Chicago area – then spreading over the remainder of the area during the afternoon. A heavy wet snow will continue over our area Saturday afternoon into the evening hours giving a total of 4-8 inches of snow.