White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez helped off field with right ankle sprain

CHICAGO – White Sox fans are bracing for the worst.

Eloy Jimenez left Friday’s game with the Detroit Tigers early, wincing in pain after his foot got caught in the left field wall while trying to rob a home run.

Jimenez laid down on the warning track for a few minutes as the White Sox medical staff examined his leg, seeming to focus on his ankle. A series of replays showed Jimenez jump into the matted section of the wall, jamming his leg with his foot stuck underneath in an awkward position.

Eloy is being helped back to the dugout. He's done for the night. Here's the play: pic.twitter.com/bYs9kkqgYk — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 27, 2019

He attempted to walk off under his own power, but needed assistance from White Sox skipper Rick Renteria to make it to the dugout and into the locker room.

The team says Jimenez has a right ankle sprain. X-rays were negative for a fracture. He will be reevaluated Saturday.

Jimenez just returned to the lineup after a short stint on the bereavement list following the passing of his grandmother in the Dominican Republic.