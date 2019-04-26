White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Detroit

Posted 2:29 PM, April 26, 2019, by
The Tigers split a four-game series with the Red Sox, winning the first two games of the series, then losing the final two. Detroit has a 3-3-2 (.500) series record so far this season.
The White Sox lost their most recent series against the Orioles, 2-1. Chicago scored 12 runs and recorded 15 hits in the first game of the series, a 12-2 win, then combined to score four runs on 15 hits over the next two games of the series (both losses).
The Tigers won two out of three games when these teams met earlier this season in Detroit. The Tigers are 14-8 (.636) against the White Sox since the beginning of last year, their best mark against any divisional opponent over that time.
Gordon Beckham and Christin Stewart are tied for the team lead in home runs this season with three. The Tigers have hit an MLB-low 14 home runs this season after hitting an AL-low 135 home runs in 2018.
Tim Anderson has 31 hits and 17 runs scored in 20 games this season. He is the first White Sox player with 30+ hits and 15+ runs scored within 20 player games of a season since Kenny Lofton in 2002.
Carlos Rodon has averaged 11.25 strikeouts per nine innings while limiting opposing batters to a .183 batting average this season. He is one of two pitchers this season averaging 11.0+ SO/9 IP with a sub-.200 batting average against, along with Miami’s Caleb Smith (min. 20 IP).
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.