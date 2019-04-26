× White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Detroit

➢ The Tigers split a four-game series with the Red Sox, winning the first two games of the series, then losing the final two. Detroit has a 3-3-2 (.500) series record so far this season.

➢ The White Sox lost their most recent series against the Orioles, 2-1. Chicago scored 12 runs and recorded 15 hits in the first game of the series, a 12-2 win, then combined to score four runs on 15 hits over the next two games of the series (both losses).

➢ The Tigers won two out of three games when these teams met earlier this season in Detroit. The Tigers are 14-8 (.636) against the White Sox since the beginning of last year, their best mark against any divisional opponent over that time.

➢ Gordon Beckham and Christin Stewart are tied for the team lead in home runs this season with three. The Tigers have hit an MLB-low 14 home runs this season after hitting an AL-low 135 home runs in 2018.

➢ Tim Anderson has 31 hits and 17 runs scored in 20 games this season. He is the first White Sox player with 30+ hits and 15+ runs scored within 20 player games of a season since Kenny Lofton in 2002.