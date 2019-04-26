Tim Laird shares entertaining treats from “Bourbon Country Cookbook” to celebrate the Kentucky Durby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first Saturday in May hosts “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.” It is the Kentucky Derby! The Kentucky Derby is viewed by millions around the world and now is the focus of Derby-themed parties far beyond Louisville and Kentucky. It is also the perfect time to host a party as it is always on a Saturday and the kickoff to party season. There has been a lull since the holidays and spring is blooming so in my book, that means it’s party time. Break out the roses, hats, juleps and more for an exciting Kentucky Derby party at home.