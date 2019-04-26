Tim Anderson hits walk off home run to lift White Sox past Tigers

Posted 11:45 PM, April 26, 2019

CHICAGO – What a wild night on the South Side.

The White Sox and Tigers went back and forth in an epic 36-hit, 23-run game ending in Tim Anderson’s first career walk off home run.

Detroit built a 8-1 lead, teeing off on Carlos Rodon for three home runs, including a two-run shot from Grayson Greiner in the third inning that Eloy Jimenez sprained his ankle trying to rob.

The Sox looked down and out, but they rallied, eventually taking the lead on what would have been Jose Abreu’s second long ball of the night. Abreu had to settle for a single. He was ruled out after passing Anderson while rounding first base.

Anderson started the night 0 for 2 before rattling off four straight hits, none bigger than the game-winning solo homer in the ninth, bat flip and all.

