Meagan Good and Deon Taylor talk about “The Intruder” and play The Grand Prize Game

Deon Taylor is an Indie film maker from Gary, Indiana. His new movie "The Intruder" stars big names like Meagan Good, Michael Ealy, and Dennis Quaid.

Meagan Good as been acting since she was 10 years old. She is well-known for her role in "Eve's Bayou." She stars along side Michael Ealy playing the wife in the new movie.

This suspense/drama film entails a newly married couple who buys their dream home in Napa Valley. Little do they know the attached seller has hidden motivations behind selling the house, as he infiltrates on their lives.

"The Intruder" premieres in theaters Friday, May 3rd.