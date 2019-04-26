Lunchbreak: A Game Of Thrones inspired brunch recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frank Georgacopoulos

Southern Belles - Game Of Thrones Pop-Up Menu

Locations are as followed:

210 S. Cook Street, Barrington

6737 S. Archer Avenue, Bedford Park

152 S. Western Avenue, Carpentersville

106 Ridge Road, Minooka

56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville

15051 S. Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

http://www.Sbpancakes.com

https://www.southernbellespancakes.com/

Recipe:

ARYA’s Pot Pie Omelette

Recipe courtesy of Chef Frank Georgacopoulos (Southern Belles)

FOR THE POT PIE TOPPING/FILLING (4 servings):

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (or 3 cups shredded cooked chicken)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 large carrots, peeled and diced

1 medium onion, chopped

1 c diced celery

3 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 c. all-purpose flour

3 c. low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 c. heavy cream

1 c. frozen peas

2 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

2 tsp. freshly chopped thyme leaves

FOR THE OMELETTE (2 servings):

1/2 boneless skinless chicken breast (cooked and cubed)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 large eggs

2 Biscuits (can be made ahead of time)

½ cup shredded cheddar

3 T butter

1 T vegetable oil

DIRECTIONS:

Start topping/filling: In a large pot over medium heat, melt some butter. Add onions, celery, and carrots and cook until vegetables are beginning to soften, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic, then stir in flour and cook until the flour mixture is golden and beginning to bubble. Gradually whisk in chicken broth. Bring mixture to a boil and cook until thickened, about 15 minutes. Stir in heavy cream, cubed cooked chicken, peas, parsley and thyme. Season mixture with salt and pepper.

For the Omelette: Heat up a non stick pan, once heated add 3 tablespoons of butter and oil, add cooked chicken, add diced biscuits. Once warm, whisk eggs till light and fluffy and add to pan, fold omelette and top with cheddar. Once melted transfer to plate, top with delicious pot pie mixture.