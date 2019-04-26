Friday’s windy sunshine belies the wet, windy, potentially wintry turn Saturday afternoon & night as a compact spring storm sweeps out of Plains; only one in 10 years has produced measurable snow in Chicago this late in season

Posted 12:00 AM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16AM, April 26, 2019
