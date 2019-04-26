Family: Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony could be home by June

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of a 5-year-old boy who was thrown by a stranger off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota this month says he’s alert and conscious and no longer in critical condition.
The family issued a statement Friday saying Jesus has “saved our son’s life and is healing him in the most miraculous ways.” They say they’re focused now on additional surgeries, healing and rehabilitation. They hope the boy will be able to return home by June.
Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda with attempted premeditated first-degree murder for the April 12 attack . The boy plunged about 40 feet and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones.
The family said it’s “astounded and so blessed” by donations to a GoFundMe page that had reached nearly $1 million.
Here is the full statement:
All praise, glory and honor to God! He saved our son’s life and is healing him in the most miraculous ways. We are so elated to let you know that our son is now alert and conscious and is no longer in critical condition! We are now turning our focus to additional surgeries, healing, rehabilitation and eventually a return home, which we hope will happen by June.
We want to personally thank each and every one of you for your love, prayers and support. We are astounded and so blessed by the over 28,000 individuals and families, from literally around the world, that have donated to our gofundme page. Your love and generosity overwhelms and means so much to us! We have no idea where we would be without you – God and your prayers have sustained us.
As we have done before, we want to continue our plea and gratitude for your continued respect of our family’s privacy. The road to recovery remains long, but with God and you, we are assured to make it through. Please keep praying for our son and may our loving God bless you and everyone you love.